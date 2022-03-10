News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Talented Hatfield teenager hoping to wow UK with West End Kids

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:05 PM March 10, 2022
Emma Brazil West End Kids

Emma Brazil is one of 22 performers in West End Kids. - Credit: West End Kids

A talented teenage performer from Hatfield is hoping to wow the nation when she tours the country with a musical theatre and dance troupe later this year.

Emma Brazil is one of 22 youngsters who make up West End Kids, and they will be performing at events across the country over the coming months.

“I auditioned online during COVID and it was easy to apply and submit my audition, I was so excited when I gained my place,” she said.

Emma Brazil West End Kids

Emma and West End Kids are performing in London and Birmingham. - Credit: West End Kids

"It is a fantastic experience and you make amazing friends. It’s challenging, but it pushes you to work hard and be determined in everything you do.”

“We are delighted to have Emma as a part of West End Kids,” added Martin Williams, West End Kids founder and artistic director.

“She is a talented young performer and an asset to our troupe.

"Our audition process is thorough. To be part of our troupe you not only have to be a strong singer and dancer, but you have to be prepared to work hard. We are very demanding, but we know that talented kids love to be pushed hard and so that is what we do.”

West End Kids

West End Kids on stage. - Credit: West End Kids

To find out more about West End Kids, visit www.westendkids.co.uk.

