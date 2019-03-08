Did you see alleged assault at Potters Bar car boot sale?

Elm Court Youth Centre on Mutton Lane. Picture: Archant. Archant

An assault allegedly took place at a Potters Bar car boot sale on Saturday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elm Court Youth Centre on Mutton Lane. Picture: Archant. Elm Court Youth Centre on Mutton Lane. Picture: Archant.

Two men reportedly had an argument outside the Elm Court Youth and Community Centre car park on Mutton Lane, at around 9.30am, and one of the men 'was pushed' and left with a broken wrist.

Det Con Ian Waldock, from Borehamwood local crime unit, said: "This incident took place in the car park while both men were waiting for a boot sale to open.

You may also want to watch:

"There will have been others also waiting in the area and so I'm appealing for anyone who saw what happened to please get in touch."

A Watford man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

The 55-year-old has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator at its force communications room via its online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/90163/19.

Alternatively, stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.