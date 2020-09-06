Ammunition being sold at Potters Bar car boot handed over to army museum
PUBLISHED: 12:26 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 06 September 2020
After a bomb disposal team was called to a Potters Bar car boot yesterday, a seller has handed over shells to an army museum.
The police said at around midday, they learned ammunition was being sold at the Elm Court Car Boot.
For the safety of the public a 20-metre cordon was put around the field while bomb disposal experts checked the ammunition.
It was quickly found, according to police, that the ammunition, which included shells, were not live and the event continued.
The seller was given words of advice about selling these items and handed over the items to go into the army museum.
A Potters Bar borough councillor, Christian Grey, who was at the scene before the police arrived, thanked Hertsmere Police “for their professionalism and commended them on their handling of the situation”.
“The bomb squad’s rapid response was impeccable, ensuring everyone was safe and away from potential danger. Potters Bar residents always come together brilliantly in a time of crisis and this was strongly epitomised in the response of local people today.”
