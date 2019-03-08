Advanced search

Elliot Harridge's fourth birthday fundraiser success

PUBLISHED: 08:28 26 October 2019

Elliot celebrated his 4th birthday on September 28, by raising money for charity. Picture: Vikki Mason

Archant

Welwyn Garden City's Elliot Harridge celebrated his fourth birthday by raising more than £1,000 for his care and Lister Hospital Children's Ward.

Elliot, who suffers from two rare chromosome disorders, was joined by around 300 people, including the fire brigade and police, at his fundraiser at the end of last month.

The event saw dozens of companies and individuals donate their time and resources to help Elliot enjoy the day and raise money.

Vikki Mason, Elliot's mum, said: "we do a big fundraiser every year and this was one was for Elliot and Lister Hospital children's ward.

"Elliot is very poorly and this year has had major brain surgery - it's our way of giving back and helping others in hospital.

"He has spent most of his life between Great Ormond Street Hospital and Lister Hospital."

In August Herts police donated more than £2,000 worth of toys to Lister Hospital's children's ward following a previous fundraiser in aid of Elliot.

READ MORE: Herts police donate £2,000 worth of toys to Lister Hospital for 'Elliot's Fight'

The companies which helped out with the event were:

Hatfield Police

WGC Fire brigade

Mr flossy ltd

Youth Create does parties

Light up Love

Amazing occasions herts bouncy castle

J bakes cakes

La belle cake company

Pet thearpy from Lister Hospital

Mini Maverick

Glitter the sky

Crafymum and the Slime Factory

So Discos Entertainment

Walking animal fun

Sainsburys

Waitrose

Little van of loveliness

Nisa- Handside

Stonehills Hairdressers

The Grove pub

Shamrock pub

Johnsons dry cleaners

Campus west

Saras sweet treats and party cones

Garden City Dentist (beehive)

Halfords

Odyssey spa (knebworth)

Mid Herts Golf Club

Beauty mania

Max Photos

Foot darts

