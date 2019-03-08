Elliot Harridge's fourth birthday fundraiser success
PUBLISHED: 08:28 26 October 2019
Archant
Welwyn Garden City's Elliot Harridge celebrated his fourth birthday by raising more than £1,000 for his care and Lister Hospital Children's Ward.
Elliot, who suffers from two rare chromosome disorders, was joined by around 300 people, including the fire brigade and police, at his fundraiser at the end of last month.
The event saw dozens of companies and individuals donate their time and resources to help Elliot enjoy the day and raise money.
Vikki Mason, Elliot's mum, said: "we do a big fundraiser every year and this was one was for Elliot and Lister Hospital children's ward.
"Elliot is very poorly and this year has had major brain surgery - it's our way of giving back and helping others in hospital.
"He has spent most of his life between Great Ormond Street Hospital and Lister Hospital."
In August Herts police donated more than £2,000 worth of toys to Lister Hospital's children's ward following a previous fundraiser in aid of Elliot.
READ MORE: Herts police donate £2,000 worth of toys to Lister Hospital for 'Elliot's Fight'
The companies which helped out with the event were:
Hatfield Police
WGC Fire brigade
Mr flossy ltd
Youth Create does parties
Light up Love
Amazing occasions herts bouncy castle
J bakes cakes
La belle cake company
Pet thearpy from Lister Hospital
Mini Maverick
Glitter the sky
Crafymum and the Slime Factory
So Discos Entertainment
Walking animal fun
Sainsburys
Waitrose
Little van of loveliness
Nisa- Handside
Stonehills Hairdressers
The Grove pub
Shamrock pub
Johnsons dry cleaners
Campus west
Saras sweet treats and party cones
Garden City Dentist (beehive)
Halfords
Odyssey spa (knebworth)
Mid Herts Golf Club
Beauty mania
Max Photos
Foot darts