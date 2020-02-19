Advanced search

Son of Pizza Express founder visits Elizabeth House for National Pizza Day

PUBLISHED: 14:07 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 19 February 2020

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

Residents at Elizabeth House care home in Welwyn Garden City celebrated National Pizza Day by welcoming restaurateur Marco Molino, the son of a Neapolitan chef who jointly founded pizza chain giant Pizza Express.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

"National Pizza Day, now that's a day that doesn't need much explanation, but in case you need it: National Pizza Day is a day dedicated to celebrating pizza. And why not? Pizza really is a wonderful thing and full of nutrition too," said Elizabeth House home manager, Maria Dziedziurska.

Restaurateur Marco Molino, who runs Il Molino based in London, arrived at the care home in his vehicle registration marked 'PIZZA'- just in case it wasn't already clear to see where his passion lies.

Marco was laden with all the ingredients needed to set up a pizzeria in Elizabeth House. He said: "It Is important that I bring my own ingredients so that everyone gets to sample the taste that has been passed down from my father that has not only contributed to my own success but also that of Pizza Express."

Marco had residents, staff and visitors mesmerised as he shared the journey of his father Mario.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

Keen to follow in his father's footsteps, Marco completed a two-year Cordon Bleu cookery course in Paris, gaining a prestigious 'Grand Diploma', a professional chef diploma.

He then joined his father's restaurant 'De Mario's' where he first met Princess Diana.

The residents really enjoyed listening to Mario share his memories of the days Diana would lunch at his father's restaurant with her good friend Kate Menzies and young Princes William and Harry.

"It was a regular occurrence Diana and the boys joining us for lunch, and they would be treated as any other guest," Mario added.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

"I think that's what they enjoyed most, apart from the food of-course. We would always make them feel at ease and not fuss around them."

After the talk everyone had the chance to get involved in tossing the pizza dough.

Residents were then provided with a huge selection of toppings so that they could choose their favourites.

After a short time Marco emerged from the kitchen presenting the tasty creations. "Best pizza I have ever tasted", claimed one resident.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

For more information, call Elizabeth House on 01707 338821 or visit: quantumcare.co.uk.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

National Pizza Day at Elizabeth House. Picture: Supplied.

