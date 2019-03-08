Advanced search

Blackpool woman who gave false alibi in Welwyn Garden City murder is jailed

PUBLISHED: 11:51 15 August 2019

Jamil Sarki (pictured) was fatally stabbed in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A woman from Blackpool has been jailed after she gave a false alibi for her son in a Welwyn Garden City murder.

Elizabeth Bradshaw, of Osborne Road in the Lancashire seaside town, is the third woman to be sentenced for perverting the course of justice following the murder of Jamil Sarki in Welwyn Garden City last year.

On January 18, 2018, 23-year-old Jamil was stabbed in the Ethelred Close area of Welwyn Garden City at around 10.20pm.

The Romford man - who was found wounded near Ludwick Way, having sustained a fatal stab wound to his heart and two stab wounds to his arm - was pronounced dead at the scene.

His friend was also assaulted during the incident and sustained a hip injury.

Bradshaw, the court heard, gave a false alibi for her son Vinnie Bradshaw - who was later convicted of manslaughter.

St Albans Crown Court sentenced her to 12 months in prison on Monday.

Kim Munns, 56, and Gemma Kinnane, 31, both of The Close, Chingford, had already been sentenced for the same crime.

Both women were sentenced to 12 months in prison.

While Kinnane also got a two-year suspended sentence with 200 hours of community service.

Detective Constable Melanie Knight, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "I hope that Bradshaw spends her time behind bars reflecting on the severity of her actions. Her actions as Jamil lay dead were disgusting.

"I hope that this result now gives Jamil's family some sense of closure and my thoughts remain with them."

Three men were sentenced on July 9, 2018:

Daniel Frazer-Traille, 35, Jasmine Gardens, Hatfield, received a life sentence for murder, with a minimum term of 23 years, and a five-year concurrent sentence for attempted GBH.

Vinnie Bradshaw, 19, Bassingburn Walk, Welwyn Garden City, was sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter and received a concurrent sentence of three years for attempted GBH.

Keith Coventry, 35, of The Close, Chingford, was sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter and received a concurrent sentence of five years for attempted GBH.

