‘We will win’ - Ukrainian on Russia’s invasion and her family in the warzone

Elena Protic was born in Ukraine, and now lives in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

How would you start your morning? With a shower, or breakfast, or hugging loved ones? Elena Protic starts hers by checking if her family are still alive.

Born in Ukraine, Elena now lives in Welwyn Garden City having moved to the UK in 2014, but her family remain in her homeland, surrounded by fierce fighting after Russia’s invasion of the country last week.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city, has borne the brunt of Russian aggression. This is where her parents are from, but now living in Poltava to the west, they have avoided the worst of the conflict, although they still face the stark realities of war.

“Kharkiv has been bombarded heavily by the Russians. I have been receiving text messages and videos from my friends, people who I trust, that tell me it is real hell in Kharkiv,” Elena said.

“I am extremely worried. Poltava has not been heavily attacked like Kharkiv, but my parents still have sirens, they still have to go in their shelters. My sister has been making Molotov Cocktails.

“I start my day by checking our relatives are alive, which is unbelievable in the 21st century.”

Elena has pleaded with her family to flee the country, like the hundreds of thousands who have headed for Poland and the west. But they are refusing to leave their homeland.

Elena Protic with her family in Kharkiv, Ukraine. - Credit: Elena Protic

The emotion is clear is Elena’s voice as she talks about her country. She believes the fear has gone for Ukrainians. They were scared as bombs and rockets fell on their cities, as tanks and troops flooded across the border. Now, the fear has been replaced by anger.

“I’m begging my family to come to me but they don’t want to leave,” she said.

“They don’t want to leave and they are angry. We cried and we were horrified, but now the only emotion we have is anger, we are furious. The fear has gone now.

“Ukrainian people are patriots and they don’t want to leave. They spend all their lives building their homes and future. They have everything there.

“Even if they leave, no one will ever forget this and no one will ever forgive this. Everything is being taken by someone who thinks he rules the world. It’s appalling and it can’t be like this.”

Conflict in Ukraine has escalated following Russia’s invasion last week, but there has been fighting in the country since 2014 following attacks on the Donbas region by pro-Russian, anti-government separatist groups.

The rebels now control the areas within Donbas, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, and the region has long caused tension.

Two days before attacking Ukraine, president Vladimir Putin said Russia had recognised the territorial claims of the self-declared separatist republics in Donbas.

Elena speaking at the Welwyn Garden City protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

This was seen as prelude to invasion and a reason to launch a larger assault, but Elena believes it is ‘nonsense’.

“People ask me about Donbas and my answer is that it is nonsense,” she said.

“It’s Russian propaganda. If they have this point of view, I ask them to switch off that channel and stop reading those articles.

“My family and I have been speaking the Russian language all our lives and we never had issues.

“War started in Donbas and it was about Russian control, money and about keeping these regions under Vladimir Putin’s control.

“This is a war against people who wanted to be free, who wanted to choose which way to go, who wanted to live a normally life like everyone else in Europe.”

Six days into the invasion and things are not going as planned for Russia. Putin expected it to be over in a matter of days, but fighting continues and casualties mount.

They have met heavy resistance as the defenders battle to save their homeland, but despite sanctions against their aggressors and weapons from the west, Ukraine is fighting alone on the ground.

Despite the odds being against her nation, Elena believes Ukraine will win the war against Russia. - Credit: Elena Protic

The odds are against them, but Elena is adamant her nation will emerge victorious.

“I truly believe that we will win,” she said.

“The whole world is standing with Ukraine and we can feel that support.

“The Russian’s think they are trying to free Ukraine from Nazis. I am not a Nazi, I am Ukrainian.

“What I want to remind all Ukrainians is that this is not going to be easy, but that they will win.

“We have been under Russian control for so many years and they have destroyed us as a nation before, starving us to death in 1933.

“Even if there is a ceasefire, the only agreement can be Russian taking their troops away and never ever even daring to look at Ukraine again.”