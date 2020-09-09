Advanced search

Hatfield station on map with largest electrical vehicle rail charging hub in UK

PUBLISHED: 12:57 09 September 2020

Open rail’s largest dedicated electrical vehicle charging hub has been installed at Hatfield station today – with 27 charging points.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), in partnership with Pod Point, a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure, have opened the new hub to meet the increasing consumer demand for electric vehicles, whilst also demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability.

The EV installation will see a 150 per cent increase in public EV charging devices in the Welwyn Hatfield borough after a heat-mapping exercise conducted by the rail operator, revealed EV ownership and sales hot spots around the UK.

Tom Moran, managing director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We’re delighted to officially unveil our new EV charging hub at Hatfield station. This is part of a much wider programme of works to improve station facilities at every station across the GTR network and give a better experience to our passengers.

“We have over 1,000 improvement projects happening across our network and many will help improve the sustainability of our stations, especially as our local communities seek out options for the greenest forms of travel.”

Welwyn Hatfield MP and transport secretary Grant Shapps, who opened the new charging points and owns an electric car, said: “We’re taking great strides towards our goal of having one of the best electric vehicle infrastructure networks in the world. This means a network for current and future electric vehicle drivers that is affordable, reliable, accessible and secure.

“Today’s landmark announcement ticks all those boxes and will make journeys on road and rail much greener for local residents, commuters and businesses.”

Erik Fairbairn, founder and CEO of Pod Point, added: “We are delighted to be working with Govia Thameslink Railway on this landmark EV charging installation. Our continued partnership with GTR is making it easier for drivers to choose electric and will help accelerate adoption. We see the GTR EV charging hubs at Hatfield and Haywards Heath as a blueprint for EV charging across the rail industry. It offers connected electrified transport for all UK commuters and for the millions of drivers without off-street parking it provides a viable and convenient alternative to domestic or workplace charging.”

For more station improvements see here: thameslinkrailway.com/about-us/our-commitments/improving-your-stations.

