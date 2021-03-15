More than a dozen electric vehicle charging points to be installed

Published: 12:58 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM March 15, 2021

Cllr Stephen Boulton and Dan O'Hara with one of the EV chargers - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

The new Common multi-storey car park in Hatfield town centre is the first location in the borough to have electric vehicle charging points installed by the council as it moves towards a zero carbon future.

Four vehicle charging points, providing power for eight electric vehicles, will be available when the car park opens on Saturday, March 20.

The multi-storey car park has 420 spaces in total. - Credit: Kevin Lines Photography

A further 12 vehicle charging points - providing power for 24 electric vehicles - will be rolled out in car parks across the borough by the end of April.

Installed by the council's EV partner, Hertfordshire based EB Charging, the 7kw-22kw chargers will offer a range of 24 to 80 miles based on a one hour charge.

As part of the scheme, the council will receive one tree for every charging unit that is installed - and an additional two trees will be planted for every tonne of carbon that is subsequently saved each year.

You may also want to watch:

The charging points are the result of a successful funding bid to government which saw the council awarded over £100,000 from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV). The council's financial contribution to the project (£13,832) will be taken from the budget reserve earmarked to support climate change initiatives.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning and environment, said: “This marks an important milestone in the move towards zero carbon emissions in the borough. However, to enable people to switch to electric vehicles, we need to provide the infrastructure to help residents make that change. We therefore hope to secure further government funding so we can continue to expand our EV charging network in Welwyn Hatfield.”

Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for public health, governance and climate change, said: “Switching to cleaner, greener transport options is essential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Installing electric charging points will support people to make low carbon mobility choices so that we can tackle climate change and improve air quality in our borough.”

Dan O'Hara, CEO of EB Charging, said: “This month’s installation of 16 new Alfen double and twin electric charging points will make EVs even more convenient for people living and travelling to Welwyn Hatfield."