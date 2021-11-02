Concerns raised over lack of electric vehicle charging points at planned housing development

The planning application for Link Drive has just two electric vehicle charging points. - Credit: Archant

Concerns have been raised over a lack of electric vehicle charging points at a new housing development in Hatfield despite the council’s plans to be net zero by 2030.

The planning application for the 80-flat development in Link Drive has just two of 76 car parking spaces labelled as ‘EVC active’.

This comes despite Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council declaring a climate emergency in June 2019 and setting a target to be net zero by 2030.

Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Zukowskyj has raised concerns about the lack of electric vehicle charging points at Link Drive.

He said: “The government intend banning new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030, but WHBC are not ensuring buildings that will be there for the next 50 to 100 years have the infrastructure for the cars of tomorrow.

“Electric is clearly the future and we need to put the infrastructure in now.

“The council has been talking and talking about all it's going to do to address the Climate Emergency, but when it comes to actually doing something meaningful, energy seems to just drain away.

“They need to tell Hunters, the architects, to deliver a revised plan with the right approach, electric chargers for every space.”

Responding to Cllr Zukowskyj, a spokeswoman for WHBC said: “Since the council declared a climate change emergency and set a target to be net zero by 2030, we have been working with communities, businesses and other partners in a variety of initiatives to reduce carbon emissions as well as promoting energy efficiency measures, sustainable construction and behavioural change.

“We are in the process of constructing 12 new electric vehicle charge points – providing power for 24 vehicles – in car parks across the borough and the council are planning to install further charge points, subject to securing government funding.

“The Link Drive development in Hatfield went through the usual planning process and the application was approved by the council’s Development Management Committee.

“Government grants are available to households who wish to install an electric vehicle charging point on their property, and information about these can be found on www.gov.uk/transport/road-transport-and-the-environment.”