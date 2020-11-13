Advanced search

Man on electric scooter seen before Portuguese restaurant window damaged in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 16:51 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 13 November 2020

Police are looking for an electric scooter user. Picture: Helen Drake

A Portuguese restaurant in Potter Bar has been the victim of criminal damage and police are appealing for witnesses.

Between 2am and 3am on Sunday November 8, a male caused criminal damage to the front window of the Algarve restaurant in Darkes Lane. He then made off towards the direction of Baker Street and Mutton Lane.

The electric scooter rider is believed by police to have been riding up and down Darkes Lane for about 20 minutes before the incident.

He is described as slim build and wearing dark clothing, white trainers, a surgical mask and blue gloves, possibly the medical/PPE type.

PC Paul Francis, who is investigating, said: “This appears to be a senseless and unprovoked attack on a local business that is trying to do its best during a very difficult time for hospitality. The cost of repairing the damage is certainly an extra burden to them.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? If you can help, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at paul.francis2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/90143/20.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that riding an e-scooter in public when it is not part of an authorised trial is against the law and can result in penalty points, a fine and the vehicle being seized.

“They are only legal to ride on private land with the landowner’s permission or as part of a government trial.”

