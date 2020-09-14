Advanced search

Hatfield rail users take new charging points as sign of things to come

PUBLISHED: 11:28 14 September 2020

Rail's largest electric vehicle charging hub at Govia Thameslink Railway's Hatfield Station. Picture: GTR

Since the new electric charging points were installed at Hatfield Railway Station last week, a train users’ group has taken it as a sign more projects are on the way.

Tom Moran, managing director Thameslink and Great Northern, Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for governance, public health and climate change and transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps. Picture: GTRTom Moran, managing director Thameslink and Great Northern, Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for governance, public health and climate change and transport secretary and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps. Picture: GTR

Hatfield Association of Rail Travellers, who attended the opening last week, explained why they think the new EV points are a good idea: “Many local residents do not have the possibility to charge EVs at or near their homes and this makes EV ownership more viable, especially for commuters.”

It also looked forward to the operator, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), installing more improvements to the station when discussions on the local Passenger Benefit Fund concluded and highlighted the new defibrillator as an example of progress.

Jonathan Fisher from Old Hatfield Residents’ Association also “warmly” welcomed the enhancement of Hatfield’s sustainable future.

Mr Fisher added: “When the station car park was being planned, we asked that it build in the opportunity to subsequently easily fit in electric charging at the parking bays.

“Good now to see that GTR listened well then and have now taken it forward.”

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Fiona Thomson, executive member for governance, public health and climate change, was also pleased to see Hatfield recognised as an area where EVs are growing.

Cllr Thomson said: “This initiative contributes to our efforts to combat climate change, giving local residents and commuters more opportunities to consider making the switch.”

Welwyn Hatfield MP and transport secretary Grant Shapps, who opened the new charging points, said: “We’re taking great strides towards our goal of having one of the best electric vehicle infrastructure networks in the world. This means a network for current and future electric vehicle drivers that is affordable, reliable, accessible and secure.”

The EV installation of 27 charging points will see a 150 per cent increase in public EV charging devices in the Welwyn Hatfield borough after a heat-mapping exercise conducted by the rail operator revealed EV ownership and sales hotspots around the UK.

For more see here: thameslinkrailway.com/about-us/our-commitments/improving-your-stations.

