Elderly man hospitalised after single-vehicle collision

Published: 3:38 PM September 3, 2021

A man was injured when he came off an electric tricycle yesterday evening - Credit: Google Maps

A 70-year-old man was left in hospital after falling from an electric tricycle in Welwyn yesterday evening.

Herts police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage.

Police were called to Kimpton Road at 6.45pm yesterday, Thursday, September 2, to reports that a man had come off an electric tricycle, for reasons unknown at this stage.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

PC Helen Carpenter, of the BCH Road Policing Unit, said: “The vehicle, a white electrically assisted Alpine tricycle, is very distinctive. If you recall seeing it prior to the incident, please get in touch.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was driving in Kimpton Road between 6.30pm and 7pm yesterday evening to please get in touch, as you may have information which could assist with our investigation."

If you have any information, email PC Carpenter at: Helen.Carpenter@herts.police.uk.