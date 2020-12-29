Gift bags to be given out to elderly to help keep them warm and fed

Published: 5:10 PM December 29, 2020

Several thousand gift bags containing clothing, blankets and hot drinks are being handed out to elderly people facing the choice of either heating their homes or eating.

Organisations including Age UK, based near Black Fan road, Welwyn Garden City, are distributing gift bags to help Hertfordshire’s elderly to keep warm this winter.

The bags being handed out are supplied by Small Acts of Kindness, the charity which aims to reduces loneliness and isolation for older people.

More than 7,000 gift bags have been packed by a group of volunteers, who were bolstered by the presence of three Hertfordshire dignitaries.

As an indicator of the growing awareness of the charity’s work across the county, Robert Voss, Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire; Henry Holland-Hibbert, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire; and Peter Taylor, the elected Mayor of Watford, gave several hours of their time to help Small Acts of Kindness, during its six-week packing schedule.

Most of the bags are going out to older people who face the almost unimaginable choice of either heating their homes or eating.

The bags include clothing, blankets and hot drinks, to help them to keep warm, plus vital information about activities and services for older people.

Lynne Misner, founder of Small Acts of Kindness, commented: “When we first started, six years ago, my family helped me to pack just 50 bags. Since then, including this year’s supreme effort, we have been able to provide more than 30,000 bags for some of Hertfordshire’s most vulnerable older people, many of whom are lonely and isolated.

“This would not be possible without the help and support of our wonderful volunteer family. We are delighted to welcome our three VIP volunteers to this family. Together we are connecting communities with kindness.”

In a Tweet after his visit, the Lord Lieutenant described Small Acts of Kindness as “Another great Hertfordshire charity”.

The High Sheriff Tweeted that the charity’s work was in fact “A large act of kindness.”

Small Acts of Kindness is making a special appeal this year to those who receive the Government’s Winter Fuel Payment but don’t really need it. They are being invited to donate their payment, to help vulnerable older people. Details are at: www.smallactsofkindness.co.ukwinter-fuel-payments-info.