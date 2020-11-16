Advanced search

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:07 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 16 November 2020

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

BENGR PHOTO

A drug company is expanding its Hatfield site after its cancer drug was rolled out worldwide.

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with �11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with �11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

Eisai, a pharmaceutical company from Japan located on Mosquito Way, has announced it will invest £11.5 million to fund two new packaging lines and create new jobs at its Hatfield production plant in Hertfordshire.

This will in turn create 25 jobs in the area and follows the approval and reimbursement of the renal and liver cancer therapy, Lenvima® or lenvatinib,

The Hatfield plant, a global supply centre for Eisai’s medicines, has supplied 73 countries worldwide with over 30 different products used by around 500,000 patients each year.

You may also want to watch:

By expanding its global packaging, Eisai will be able to increase service support and help more patients benefit from access to its medicines.

Alex Felthouse, managing director of Eisai Manufacturing Limited, said: “To meet the demand that we have currently as well as the demand that is projected in the future, we need to ensure that our facilities continue to grow and supply vital medicines – even during the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have taken extra measures to equip our facilities with the safety precautions needed for our well-trained staff to continue producing and packaging our medicines, and will continue to seek out new investment opportunities as part of our five-year growth strategy.”

Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, said it was “brilliant news for Welwyn Hatfield” and follows the signing of a UK-Japan trade deal that “shows how the UK will export post-transition”. The Japan trade deal will come into force on January 1 when the transition period with the EU is estimated to end and is predicted to boost UK GDP by 0.07 per cent.

Eisai facilities will be expanded to triple product output within the next three years and expect a four-fold increase by 2025 to meet global demand.

A St. Albans and Rickmansworth company will carry out the design and fit of the new facilities, which will be completed in July 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Zoo Watch: Amorous rhinoceros makes sweet lockdown love at Whipsnade

The rhinos at ZSL Whipsnade are having fun. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Driver seen using path instead of going around new cycle system in Hatfield

This is a screenshot from a video given to the WHT, which shows someone driving through the pedestrian path on Link Drive. The first image is of the driver heading up to the road block, then moving to the path (second image) and then coming out the other side (third image). Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Zoo Watch: Amorous rhinoceros makes sweet lockdown love at Whipsnade

The rhinos at ZSL Whipsnade are having fun. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Driver seen using path instead of going around new cycle system in Hatfield

This is a screenshot from a video given to the WHT, which shows someone driving through the pedestrian path on Link Drive. The first image is of the driver heading up to the road block, then moving to the path (second image) and then coming out the other side (third image). Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

Survivors Against Domestic Abuse given White Ribbon accreditation for ‘tirelessly’ helping victims

Global campaign White Ribbon has accredited SADA. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Shop Local: Hatfield community café where you ‘pay what you can’ is now doing takeaway

Sparks Community Café has a great selection of cakes. Picture: Resolve

Zoo Watch: Amorous rhinoceros makes sweet lockdown love at Whipsnade

The rhinos at ZSL Whipsnade are having fun. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.