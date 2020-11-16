Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai BENGR PHOTO

A drug company is expanding its Hatfield site after its cancer drug was rolled out worldwide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with �11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with �11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

Eisai, a pharmaceutical company from Japan located on Mosquito Way, has announced it will invest £11.5 million to fund two new packaging lines and create new jobs at its Hatfield production plant in Hertfordshire.

This will in turn create 25 jobs in the area and follows the approval and reimbursement of the renal and liver cancer therapy, Lenvima® or lenvatinib,

The Hatfield plant, a global supply centre for Eisai’s medicines, has supplied 73 countries worldwide with over 30 different products used by around 500,000 patients each year.

You may also want to watch:

By expanding its global packaging, Eisai will be able to increase service support and help more patients benefit from access to its medicines.

Alex Felthouse, managing director of Eisai Manufacturing Limited, said: “To meet the demand that we have currently as well as the demand that is projected in the future, we need to ensure that our facilities continue to grow and supply vital medicines – even during the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have taken extra measures to equip our facilities with the safety precautions needed for our well-trained staff to continue producing and packaging our medicines, and will continue to seek out new investment opportunities as part of our five-year growth strategy.”

Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, said it was “brilliant news for Welwyn Hatfield” and follows the signing of a UK-Japan trade deal that “shows how the UK will export post-transition”. The Japan trade deal will come into force on January 1 when the transition period with the EU is estimated to end and is predicted to boost UK GDP by 0.07 per cent.

Eisai facilities will be expanded to triple product output within the next three years and expect a four-fold increase by 2025 to meet global demand.

A St. Albans and Rickmansworth company will carry out the design and fit of the new facilities, which will be completed in July 2021.