More than 1,000 bikers head round Herts for air ambulance cause

Bikes arriving at EHAATs North Weald Airbase. Picture: supplied Archant

Around 1,300 bikers from across Hertfordshire and beyond took part in the annual Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Motorcycle Run on Sunday.

Louisa Jackson (Welwyn Garden City), Katy Wade (Chesham), Sarah Spearman (Baldock). Picture: supplied Louisa Jackson (Welwyn Garden City), Katy Wade (Chesham), Sarah Spearman (Baldock). Picture: supplied

The riders set off from Welwyn Garden City and went through Hitchin and Royston before ending up at the charity's North Weald Airbase, where they were cheered by hundreds of families attending the EHAAT Family Fun Day.

Attractions at North Weald included live music, trade stalls, children's rides and displays by the Two Brothers stunt team.

Emily Donnachie, events manager at EHAAT, said: "It's been great to see so many supporters turn out to get behind this event.

Sebastian Thake, Dan Etherington, Lee Etherington, Chris McCormack (Wolverine, Iron Man, Deadpool, Captain America), all from North Weald. Picture: supplied Sebastian Thake, Dan Etherington, Lee Etherington, Chris McCormack (Wolverine, Iron Man, Deadpool, Captain America), all from North Weald. Picture: supplied

"Everyone has had a great day, from riders taking part in the motorcycle run to children enjoying the stunt shows and children's rides.

"Even the weather was on our side with beautiful sunshine all day."

The next charity motorcyle run will take place on September 8, when riders will travel from Ford Dunton to Harwich in Essex.

Hertfordshire Police. Picture: supplied Hertfordshire Police. Picture: supplied

For details of the September Motorcycle Run and Family Fun Day, visit ehaat.org/events or call 0345 2417 690.

Two Brothers Racing entertained with their stunt riding. Picture: supplied Two Brothers Racing entertained with their stunt riding. Picture: supplied

Volunteers from Essex Voluntary Blood Bikers (Essex Blood Bikers), who transport blood supplies for EHAAT. Picture: supplied Volunteers from Essex Voluntary Blood Bikers (Essex Blood Bikers), who transport blood supplies for EHAAT. Picture: supplied