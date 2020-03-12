Hertfordshire paramedic test positive for coronavirus

The paramedic from Hertfordshire works at the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST). Picture: Casey Gutteridge. Archant

A paramedic from Hertfordshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An NHS spokesperson confirmed the case, saying: 'The Chief Medical Officer today confirmed a further case of COVID-19 who is a resident of Hertfordshire and a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST).

'There are well established procedures that are being followed in a case such as this and the NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation.'

EEAST's chief operating officer Marcus Bailey wrote in an email to a BBC reporter: 'Our first priority is protecting the public and staff.

'We are currently contacting everyone who has been in contact with the paramedic and they will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after they had contact with the confirmed case. The risk to patients and staff is very low.'

Embed:

There are 18 confirmed cases in the county of Hertfordshire as of yesterday morning and one person has died at West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust.

The patient, who was in their eighties, had underlying health conditions, and is said to have died at Watford Hospital.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said: 'I offer my sincere condolences to their friends and family and ask that their privacy is respected.'