Hatfield teen nominated for Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards for volunteer work

PUBLISHED: 10:27 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 23 May 2019

Courtney playing with Potential Kids. Picture: supplied.

A Hatfield teenager who volunteers in her local community has been nominated in the Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards 2019.

Courtney Jefferies being congratulated as a corporal with the cadet squadron. Picture: suppliedCourtney Jefferies being congratulated as a corporal with the cadet squadron. Picture: supplied

Courtney Jefferies, 15, was nominated in the Young Achiever category by Susanna Mateu for her work with children who have additional needs.

The teenager assists children with additional needs learn at Hatfield-based charity Potential Kids.

"She's a fantastic girl and a great mentor and role model for other children," Susanna told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

"She's so emphatic with the world around her and always sees this best in people despite what she's been through."

Courtney's community spirt does not end there as she has raised money for lots of charities, including WGC-based Isabel Hospice, over the years.

"Courtney is always willing to help and support others we very proud of her and her achievements when life isn't always easy for her being a sibling of children with additional needs," her mum Amy added.

You may also want to watch:

If you know another 'Young Achiever' who you feel deserves recognition, nominate them now visiting whtcommunityawards.co.uk/enter-online and filling out the online form.

Nominations are open for all categories in the WHT Community Awards, which are an opportunity to recognise unsung heroes and celebrate the best of community spirit, personal achievements and inspirational stories.

Categories include Role Model of the Year, Parent in a Million, Valiant Volunteer, Carer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Service to the Community, Good Neighbour Award, School of the Year, Charity Champion and Young Achiever.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, June 14.

Remember to provide as much information as you can, as this will help the judges to assess all of the nominations.

Finalists for this year's awards will be invited to join the WHT for an evening of celebration at Oaklands College on the WGC campus on Friday, July 19.

Guests will be treated to a sparkling reception and light buffet before the awards presentation, which will again be hosted by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft.

Our awards are being held in association with the Howard Centre and sponsored by HRJ Foreman Laws, Oaklands College, B&M Care's St Andrews Care Home, eatlunch and the Welwyn Hatfield Chamber of Commerce.

For more on the awards, visit whtcommunityawards.co.uk.

