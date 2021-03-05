News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Children dress up to celebrate World Book Day from home

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:41 AM March 5, 2021   
Twins at Munns Farm Day Nursery dressed as a Lion and an Elephant

Twins Bobby. the elephant, and Oscar, the lion, Hall are two-years-old and went as characters from Dear Zoo to Munns Farm Day Nursery in Letty Green, near Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Victoria Robinson

Pupils from across Welwyn Hatfield did not let lockdown stand in the way of dressing up for World Book Day.

At Stanborough School in Welwyn Garden City, yesterday started with an online book quiz and ended with Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) a book time. 

A woman dressed as Where's Wally for World Book Day

Zoe Armitage, Stanborough's deputy headteacher as Wally - Credit: Stanborough Secondary School

Students were also encouraged to get involved in a number of other ways including dressing up as their favourite book character, carving vegetable book characters, and writing their own flash fiction’ – six-word stories and 280 characters ‘Twitterature’ novels.

A woman dressed as Gangsta Granny for World Book Day

Saffron Newman, Stanborough's year leader for Year 8 as Gangsta Granny - Credit: Stanborough Secondary School

Merry John, the headteacher, said “We were determined not to let lockdown get in the way of this important event.

"We have a strong focus on reading as a school with all Year 7 students taking part in the Accelerated Reader scheme so we know that many students have continued to read during the lockdown period.  It was fantastic to hear of so many students from all the year groups getting involved at home during the day in a range of imaginative and fun ways.” 

A kid dressed as an elephant from Dear Zoo for World Book Day

Bobby, the elephant, Hall is two-years-old and attends Munns Farm Day Nursery in Letty Green, near Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Victoria Robinson

A kid dressed as a Lion from Dear Zoo for World Book Day

Oscar, the lion, Hall is two-years-old and attends Munns Farm Day Nursery in Letty Green, near Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Victoria Robinson

Zahra is dressed up for World Book Day

Zahra Retibi, 9, from Welwyn Garden City's Applecroft Primary School - Credit: Victoria Barber

Two kids dressed as Harry Potter characters for World Book Day

George, four, and Hallie Carpenter, six, dress up for his sister's zoom call with classmates at St. Mary’s CE Primary School in Welham Green. - Credit: Lucy Carpenter

