Children dress up to celebrate World Book Day from home

Twins Bobby and Oscar Hall are two-years-old and went as characters from Dear Zoo to Munns Farm Day Nursery in Letty Green, near Welwyn Garden City

Pupils from across Welwyn Hatfield did not let lockdown stand in the way of dressing up for World Book Day.

At Stanborough School in Welwyn Garden City, yesterday started with an online book quiz and ended with Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) a book time.

Students were also encouraged to get involved in a number of other ways including dressing up as their favourite book character, carving vegetable book characters, and writing their own flash fiction’ – six-word stories and 280 characters ‘Twitterature’ novels.

Merry John, the headteacher, said “We were determined not to let lockdown get in the way of this important event.

"We have a strong focus on reading as a school with all Year 7 students taking part in the Accelerated Reader scheme so we know that many students have continued to read during the lockdown period. It was fantastic to hear of so many students from all the year groups getting involved at home during the day in a range of imaginative and fun ways.”

