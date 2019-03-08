Advanced search

Pyjamas and bedtime stories as Welwyn Garden City pupils celebrate World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 10:33 16 March 2019

Nursery children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nursery children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City primary school pupils swapped classroom lessons for bedtime stories as they celebrated the joys of reading.

Reception teacher Mrs Halawa reads to children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School who are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOReception teacher Mrs Halawa reads to children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School who are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Youngsters at the Holy Family Catholic Primary School wore their pyjamas and brought in their favourite books to read following on from World Book Day on March 7.

Classrooms were a sea of colourful onesies and other nightwear, much of which was inspired by the characters the children read about as they lost themselves in fictional worlds to celebrate ‘Book Week’.

A school spokesperson said: “The children spent the week studying one particular book, taking part in a variety of activities.

“We had a drama teacher in school and we participated in drama workshops linked to our books.

Reception teacher Mrs Halawa reads to children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School who are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOReception teacher Mrs Halawa reads to children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School who are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

“On Friday we celebrated World Book Day by dressing up in our pyjamas and brought our favourite books in.”

Reception's Brandon Loo, five, reads his favourite book at Holy Family Catholic Primary School who are celebrating Book Week with children dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOReception's Brandon Loo, five, reads his favourite book at Holy Family Catholic Primary School who are celebrating Book Week with children dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Reception children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOReception children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year one children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear one children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year one children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear one children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year two children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear two children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year two children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear two children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year two children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear two children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year two children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear two children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year three children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear three children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year three children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear three children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year three children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear three children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Year four children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOOYear four children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nursery children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOONursery children at Holy Family Catholic Primary School are celebrating Book Week by dressing up in their PJs and bringing in their favourite books. Picture: DANNY LOO

