Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire plans to welcome students back for September

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 May 2020

The University of Hertfordshire de Havilland Campus. Picture: UoH

The University of Hertfordshire de Havilland Campus. Picture: UoH

Photographs copyright © University of Hertfordshire

The University of Hertfordshire is looking forward to welcoming news student to Hatfield in September.

Sharon Harrison-Barker, the university’s secretary and registrar, said: “The University of Hertfordshire intends to be open for the start of term in September 2020 and we look forward to welcoming both returning and new students to campus.

“The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern and we will be working hard to ensure there are enhanced hygiene measures in place and adaptations of space to ensure any necessary physical distancing can be complied with.

“We are proud of our TEF Gold-rated teaching and we will deliver a high-quality blend of lectures online using our established online learning platform, with smaller group teaching being delivered face-to-face.

“The university will also provide access to a wider range of on-campus wellbeing and careers support, which we know are vital for students’ success and future careers.”

