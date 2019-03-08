Advanced search

Clean up WGC's Carol nominated for Welwyn Hatfield community awards

PUBLISHED: 10:33 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 05 June 2019

Carol Hopkins. Picture: Supplied.

A Welwyn Garden City woman has been nominated in the 2019 Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards for her work picking up rubbish.

The Clean up Welwyn Garden City team. Picture: Lloyd Harrison.The Clean up Welwyn Garden City team. Picture: Lloyd Harrison.

Carol Hopkins hopes the nomination in the Service to the Community category will help raise awareness for the Clean Up WGC group.

The group, founded by Lloyd Harrison in October 2018, is run by Carol, Lloyd and Lisa Banks.

"We had all been doing litter picks previously," Carol said. "But it wasn't until late last year that we all joined forces. Doing so has given us great momentum and we hope that we can make a difference and help turn the tide on this problem."

Lloyd nominated Carol for her tireless enthusiasm when picking up litter in the Welwyn Garden City area.

"We have worked together for the last four to five months and she is the one that keeps the passion going to make Welwyn Garde City a cleaner greener place," he told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

"Her energy drives me forward to continue what we are doing at Clean Up WGC."

If you know another person who you feel deserves a 'Service to the Community' award, nominate them now visiting whtcommunityawards.co.uk/enter-online and filling out the online form.

Nominations are open for all categories in the Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards, which are an opportunity to recognise unsung heroes and celebrate the best of community spirit, personal achievements and inspirational stories.

Categories include Role Model of the Year, Parent in a Million, Valiant Volunteer, Carer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Service to the Community, Good Neighbour Award, School of the Year, Charity Champion and Young Achiever.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, June 14 - so don't delay!

Remember to provide as much information as you can, as this will help the judges to assess all of the nominations.

Finalists for this year's awards will be invited to join the WHT for an evening of celebration at Oaklands College on the Welwyn Garden City campus on Friday, July 19.

Our awards are being held in association with the Howard Centre and sponsored by HRJ Foreman Laws, Oaklands College, B&M Care's, St Andrews Care Home, eatlunch and the Welwyn Hatfield Chamber of Commerce.

For more on the awards, and to nominate, visit whtcommunityawards.co.uk.

