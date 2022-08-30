Former WGC student wins first round in University Challenge on BBC2

Harry Scully, second from the right, represented Durham University in University Challenge. - Credit: Ricky Scully

A Welwyn Garden City resident competed and won his first round in University Challenge.

Harry Scully, a former WGC Monk's Walk School student, represented Durham University on the quiz show.

The episode of University Challenge aired yesterday on Monday, August 29 at 8.30pm on BBC2.

University of Bristol's University Challenge team of Sam Kheler, Jacob McLaughlin, Tess Richardson and Alejandro Ortega. - Credit: BBC / Lifted Entertainment, Part of ITV Studios. Photographer: Tom Pitfield

The team went on to beat Bristol University in the first round and the show will air the second round in the coming weeks.

The physics and chemistry student said: “I felt on top of the world! I was so glad I could help Durham through to the second round. It was so nerve wracking watching the episode back, even despite knowing the final result."

The Durham University team of Harry Scully, Chloe Margaux, Alex Radcliffe, and Bea Bennett on University Challenge. - Credit: BBC / Lifted Entertainment, Part of ITV Studios. Photographer: Tom Pitfield

Ricky Scully, Harry’s dad, said: “Me and my wife are very proud. He’s always been very bright, even from an early age. We hope everyone gets behind his team to celebrate and support a Welwyn Garden City boy."

To see the stats of University Challenge, go to the Twitter page.