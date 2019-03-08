Advanced search

Welwyn St Mary's Primary School children enjoy 'fantastic' new playground

PUBLISHED: 13:59 10 November 2019

A new playground has been unveiled at Welwyn St Mary's Primary School. Picture: Welwyn St Mary's

A new playground has been unveiled at Welwyn St Mary's Primary School. Picture: Welwyn St Mary's

Archant

Welwyn St Mary's Primary School has unveiled its new "fantastic" playground.

A new playground has been unveiled at Welwyn St Mary's Primary School. Picture: Welwyn St Mary'sA new playground has been unveiled at Welwyn St Mary's Primary School. Picture: Welwyn St Mary's

Jenny Wylie, chair of the Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA), cut the ribbon for the Key Stage 1 outdoor play facilities on Wednesday, November 6.

You may also want to watch:

It was funded by a grant from Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund, together with money raised by the PTFA, school fund, and school council.

Borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, was present at the unveiling, following which Reception children flocked to the new apparatus.

Headteacher Mary Westley said: "The playground is fantastic. All our younger children will benefit and their fitness will improve. We are extremely grateful to all those who made this possible as together we have achieved so much more."

Welwyn St Mary's was ranked 'outstanding' in its last Ofsted inspection.

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Breaking Teenage boy stabbed in Hatfield town centre

A teenage boy was stabbed in Hatfield town centre today. Picture: Archant

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Christmas lights switch-on events for Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Hatfield's Queensway House tower block to be knocked down

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in Hatfield town centre

A teenage boy was stabbed in Hatfield town centre today. Picture: Archant

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Christmas lights switch-on events for Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Hatfield’s Queensway House tower block to be knocked down

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn St Mary’s Primary School children enjoy ‘fantastic’ new playground

A new playground has been unveiled at Welwyn St Mary's Primary School. Picture: Welwyn St Mary's

Former solider from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

£1million Welwyn Garden City footbridge plans given green light

Plans will go ahead to improve Welwyn Garden City's station footbridge. Picture: Network Rail

Hertfordshire police officers convicted of 16 cases of computer misuse

Herts police have revealed 16 cases of computer misuse after a FOI was lodged. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists