Welwyn St Mary’s Primary School children enjoy ‘fantastic’ new playground

Welwyn St Mary's Primary School has unveiled its new "fantastic" playground.

Jenny Wylie, chair of the Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA), cut the ribbon for the Key Stage 1 outdoor play facilities on Wednesday, November 6.

It was funded by a grant from Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund, together with money raised by the PTFA, school fund, and school council.

Borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, was present at the unveiling, following which Reception children flocked to the new apparatus.

Headteacher Mary Westley said: "The playground is fantastic. All our younger children will benefit and their fitness will improve. We are extremely grateful to all those who made this possible as together we have achieved so much more."

Welwyn St Mary's was ranked 'outstanding' in its last Ofsted inspection.