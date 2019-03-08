Advanced search

Welwyn St Mary's celebrates 80 years and 'excellent' rating

PUBLISHED: 17:09 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 30 April 2019

Welwyn St Mary's School head Mary Westley celebrates the 80th birthday of their main building with pupils (L-R) Bobby, Bethany, Leah, Evie and Penelope who also have their birthday around this time. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn St Mary's School head Mary Westley celebrates the 80th birthday of their main building with pupils (L-R) Bobby, Bethany, Leah, Evie and Penelope who also have their birthday around this time. Picture: DANNY LOO

Yesterday Welwyn St Mary’s held a joint celebration to commemorate the 80th birthday of the school building and the awarding of an “excellent” rating by SIAMS.

Welwyn St Mary's School celebrate the 80th birthday of their main building. Picture: DANNY LOOWelwyn St Mary's School celebrate the 80th birthday of their main building. Picture: DANNY LOO

SIAMS is the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools – and excellent is the highest grade awarded.

Children studied the history of the school buildings in class and were presented with a giant cake, baked by Katie's Bakery in Welwyn.

Everyone sang happy birthday and a birthday card was opened.

Welwyn St Mary's School celebrate the 80th birthday of their main building. Picture: DANNY LOOWelwyn St Mary's School celebrate the 80th birthday of their main building. Picture: DANNY LOO

Headteacher Mary Westley said: “The 80th birthday of our school building has been a wonderful opportunity to teach the children about the changes that have happened since 1939 when the school was built.

“The continued hard work of staff and pupils resulted in our 'excellent' SIAMS rating and a birthday cake was a well-deserved reward.

“It was thoroughly enjoyed by all!”

