Welwyn St Mary's celebrates 80 years and 'excellent' rating

Welwyn St Mary's School head Mary Westley celebrates the 80th birthday of their main building with pupils (L-R) Bobby, Bethany, Leah, Evie and Penelope who also have their birthday around this time. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Yesterday Welwyn St Mary’s held a joint celebration to commemorate the 80th birthday of the school building and the awarding of an “excellent” rating by SIAMS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn St Mary's School celebrate the 80th birthday of their main building. Picture: DANNY LOO Welwyn St Mary's School celebrate the 80th birthday of their main building. Picture: DANNY LOO

SIAMS is the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools – and excellent is the highest grade awarded.

Children studied the history of the school buildings in class and were presented with a giant cake, baked by Katie's Bakery in Welwyn.

You may also want to watch:

Everyone sang happy birthday and a birthday card was opened.

Welwyn St Mary's School celebrate the 80th birthday of their main building. Picture: DANNY LOO Welwyn St Mary's School celebrate the 80th birthday of their main building. Picture: DANNY LOO

Headteacher Mary Westley said: “The 80th birthday of our school building has been a wonderful opportunity to teach the children about the changes that have happened since 1939 when the school was built.

“The continued hard work of staff and pupils resulted in our 'excellent' SIAMS rating and a birthday cake was a well-deserved reward.

“It was thoroughly enjoyed by all!”