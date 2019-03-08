Welwyn St Mary's celebrates 80 years and 'excellent' rating
PUBLISHED: 17:09 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 30 April 2019
Yesterday Welwyn St Mary’s held a joint celebration to commemorate the 80th birthday of the school building and the awarding of an “excellent” rating by SIAMS.
SIAMS is the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools – and excellent is the highest grade awarded.
Children studied the history of the school buildings in class and were presented with a giant cake, baked by Katie's Bakery in Welwyn.
Everyone sang happy birthday and a birthday card was opened.
Headteacher Mary Westley said: “The 80th birthday of our school building has been a wonderful opportunity to teach the children about the changes that have happened since 1939 when the school was built.
“The continued hard work of staff and pupils resulted in our 'excellent' SIAMS rating and a birthday cake was a well-deserved reward.
“It was thoroughly enjoyed by all!”