Advanced search

Welwyn’s Fairy Tara creates magical storytime with puppets

PUBLISHED: 13:27 24 May 2020

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

Archant

A puppeteer from Welwyn has been helping kids through storytelling while they are under lockdown.

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

‘Fairy’ Tara Harris’ life completely changed when she was told – while performing in Julia Donaldson’s ‘Zog’– that there would be no tour and therefore no job.

She said: “I was devastated, however, having already started my own storytelling and theatre business for children back in 2017, I knew I already had something I could do.”

So for the last few months, she has entertained children through interactive storytelling and puppetry for free on Facebook and Instagram.

One parent told her: “Instead of my daughter remembering how scared she felt during lockdown, she will remember Fairy Tara telling her stories.”

Tara added that now she has people watching from Australia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Cyprus, Germany and all over the UK.

Find her on Facebook and Instagram @tinytsparties and go to tinytsparties.com for more.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most read stories

Man ‘seen touching himself inappropriately’ outside a house in Hatfield

Herts police are asking for information about the incident which took place in Hatfield this week.

Police search for three suspects following Potters Bar stabbing

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Video Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Man ‘seen touching himself inappropriately’ outside a house in Hatfield

Herts police are asking for information about the incident which took place in Hatfield this week.

Police search for three suspects following Potters Bar stabbing

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

The story behind the de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s Mosquito fighter-bomber

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum'’s Mosquito FB.VI undergoing restoration. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Welwyn’s Fairy Tara creates magical storytime with puppets

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

Herts Ad Sunday League: Oaks celebrate recording their 25th year in the league

Oaks FC season 1995-96: Back row: Daryl Parker (secretary), Nick Grubb, Philip Metcalfe, Rob Dew, Julian Phillips, Eddie Donoghue (player-manager), Steve Hartnup, Toby Andrews, James Lorkin, Richard Collins, David Hartnup. Front: Nick Georgiou, Jason Bailey, Matt Green,?Iain Simmonds (captain), Gary Scott, Peter Collins. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

‘Inadequate’ Brookmans Park hospital treating eating disorders put on notice

Rhodes Wood Hospital

Seven movies filmed in Welwyn Hatfield on TV this week

The fairground scene in Paddington 2 featuring Hugh Grant and Paddington was filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House. Picture: Studio Canal
Drive 24