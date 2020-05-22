Welwyn’s Fairy Tara creates magical storytime with puppets

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris Archant

A puppeteer from Welwyn has been helping kids through storytelling while they are under lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris ‘Fairy’ Tara performs through her Tinytsparties account on Instagram. Picture Tara Harris

‘Fairy’ Tara Harris’ life completely changed when she was told – while performing in Julia Donaldson’s ‘Zog’– that there would be no tour and therefore no job.

She said: “I was devastated, however, having already started my own storytelling and theatre business for children back in 2017, I knew I already had something I could do.”

So for the last few months, she has entertained children through interactive storytelling and puppetry for free on Facebook and Instagram.

One parent told her: “Instead of my daughter remembering how scared she felt during lockdown, she will remember Fairy Tara telling her stories.”

Tara added that now she has people watching from Australia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Cyprus, Germany and all over the UK.

Find her on Facebook and Instagram @tinytsparties and go to tinytsparties.com for more.