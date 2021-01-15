Fundraiser launched to buy laptops for pupils home schooling
A Welwyn school has set up a GoFundMe page to buy Chromebooks for pupils who are learning from home.
Welwyn St Mary's Primary School has 420 pupils, 300 of which are currently learning from home during this lockdown.
The school wants to loan out the Chromebooks to help those who don't have a suitable device to use, in order to help them access the online learning.
Mary Westley, headteacher, said: "We started this fundraiser last Tuesday in order to help families access technology at home during lockdown 3. So much of our teaching is online in our remote learning so all families need to able to reach it.
"Our school community have been very generous already and we have been able to order more devices today. We are delighted as this will have a great positive impact at this difficult time."
The school uses Google Classrooms and other online applications, and believes the Chromebook is the best device as well as being cost effective at under £300 each.
Staff are currently awaiting delivery of the DfE funded Chromebooks, and are converting some existing laptops for use at home.
However, there are more children who would benefit from these devices than they will have available.
You can visit the fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/rkdrm-chromebooks-for-home-learning.
