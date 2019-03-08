Advanced search

Welwyn mums plan to start new playgroup

PUBLISHED: 10:07 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 27 June 2019

Welwyn mum's Vicky Turkentine, Anna Dyson and Jess Richardson. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A group of mums from Welwyn plan to start a new playgroup in the village.

The group, made up of Welwyn mums Anna Dyson, Vicky Turkentine and Jess Richardson, feel there are only expensive options in the village to support parents with day care needs.

Their group, in contrast, would cost just £2 for every adult and up to two children.

As the playgroup would be made of volunteers the money would spent just on snacks and art supplies.

"We've had a great response so far and are working hard for the September start date, and just our response from Facebook alone has proved how needed the playgroup is for our village," Ms Richardson said.

She added they are currently thinking of opening it from 9.30am to 11.30am during school term time.

The group is waiting for the Welwyn Parish Council to get on board and hopes to start on the first Thursday in September.

