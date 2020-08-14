Advanced search

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step after saying goodbye to primary school in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:59 17 August 2020

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said:

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said: "They are leaving this year and wanted to thank their wonderful year 6 teachers, Mrs Day and Miss Goss. They were heartbroken that they had to say goodbye in such an awful way." Picture: Claire Shearman

With Year 6 pupils’ final year of primary school disrupted by coronavirus, the Welwyn Hatfield Times gave them a chance to say goodbye to friends and teachers in print.

Please send photos and messages for Year 6 leavers to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk to be featured in the WHT.

Esmé, who has just left Countess Anne School in Hatfield. Praising headteacher Mr Lodge, Esmé's mum Zoë said: Esmé, who has just left Countess Anne School in Hatfield. Praising headteacher Mr Lodge, Esmé's mum Zoë said: "My daughter has received a wonderful primary school experience. Mr Lodge really is an amazing headteacher, he provides a supportive and fun learning environment." Picture: Zoë Gouldthorpe

Harri Hall, who is leaving Year 6 at Countess Anne School in Hatfield. Picture: Helen HallHarri Hall, who is leaving Year 6 at Countess Anne School in Hatfield. Picture: Helen Hall

Harvey Carr-Drake, who is leaving Year 6 at Countess Anne School in Hatfield. He said: Harvey Carr-Drake, who is leaving Year 6 at Countess Anne School in Hatfield. He said: "To my amazing teachers Mrs Byrne, Mrs Pots, Mrs Lawlar and headteacher Mr Lodge thanks for all your support during my time at Countess Anne. I will miss you all." Picture: Rachel Carr

Sammie-Joe (left) who is leaving Year 6 at Countess Anne School in Hatfield, with sister Abbey. Picture: Scott ReadSammie-Joe (left) who is leaving Year 6 at Countess Anne School in Hatfield, with sister Abbey. Picture: Scott Read

