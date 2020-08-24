Advanced search

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:59 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 24 August 2020

Kenan Catchpole-Mateu, from St Michael's Woolmer Green School. Picture: Susanna Mateu

Kenan Catchpole-Mateu, from St Michael's Woolmer Green School. Picture: Susanna Mateu

With the start of term fast approaching, Year 6 pupils who finished primary school in lockdown have said their final farewells before moving on to secondary school.

Macy Hoad, who left Peartree Primary School in Welwyn Garden City, in her custom leavers hoodie. Picture: Hannah HoadMacy Hoad, who left Peartree Primary School in Welwyn Garden City, in her custom leavers hoodie. Picture: Hannah Hoad

Kenan Catchpole-Mateu, who attended St Michael’s Woolmer Green School, said: “I would like to thank my teachers and TAs since reception to Year 6, my head Mrs Martin and my previous head Mr Mallon.

“Reverend Dominic and all the staff for making my primary school experience so exciting and memorable.

Ethan Crawford, who left Springfield JMI in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: SuppliedEthan Crawford, who left Springfield JMI in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

“Thank you.”

Macy Hoad left Peartree Primary School in WGC on July 17. Her mum Hannah said: “Thank you Peartree for making their last day as special as possible. Due to COVID we couldn’t make a leavers hoodie so thanks to a friend I had my own made.”

Leah Tighe, Countess Anne School in Hatfield. Picture: Caroline TigheLeah Tighe, Countess Anne School in Hatfield. Picture: Caroline Tighe

Leah Tighe, who was head girl at Countess Anne School in Hatfield, said goodbye to teachers Mrs Bryne, Mrs Potts, Mrs Lawlar, and “inspirational, caring” headmaster Mr Lodge.

Ethan Crawford, who left Springfield JMI in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: SuppliedEthan Crawford, who left Springfield JMI in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Kenan Catchpole-Mateu, from St Michael's Woolmer Green School. Picture: Susanna MateuKenan Catchpole-Mateu, from St Michael's Woolmer Green School. Picture: Susanna Mateu

Leah Tighe, Countess Anne School in Hatfield. Picture: Caroline TigheLeah Tighe, Countess Anne School in Hatfield. Picture: Caroline Tighe

