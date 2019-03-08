Hatfield pupils win national design competition

The winning team from Onslow St Audrey's.

A Hatfield school team will represent the UK at the Youth European Business Summit.

Onslow St Audrey’s will compete in Brussels in May against teams from Germany, Hungary and France after winning the Arconic Foundation Inventing the Future European Challenge. Three schools from Welwyn Hatfield took part in the challenge at host school Sherrardswood in Welwyn last Thursday,

Competing to become the winning team from South of England, the six Year 12 teams were given the challenge of developing an ambitious transportation plan for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Supported by Arconic experts, the teams created a concept paper, considering the environmental impact and disruption to LA commuters, and presented their plans to judges who tested their theories with challenging questions.

TEAM OSA from Onslow St Audrey’s in Hatfield not only won in the South of England but were also announced as the UK winning team.