Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield pupils win national design competition

PUBLISHED: 07:06 10 April 2019

The winning team from Onslow St Audrey's. Picture supplied by Young Enterprise

The winning team from Onslow St Audrey's. Picture supplied by Young Enterprise

Archant

A Hatfield school team will represent the UK at the Youth European Business Summit.

Pupils working hard on their designs. Picture supplied by Young EnterprisePupils working hard on their designs. Picture supplied by Young Enterprise

Onslow St Audrey’s will compete in Brussels in May against teams from Germany, Hungary and France after winning the Arconic Foundation Inventing the Future European Challenge. Three schools from Welwyn Hatfield took part in the challenge at host school Sherrardswood in Welwyn last Thursday,

Competing to become the winning team from South of England, the six Year 12 teams were given the challenge of developing an ambitious transportation plan for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Supported by Arconic experts, the teams created a concept paper, considering the environmental impact and disruption to LA commuters, and presented their plans to judges who tested their theories with challenging questions.

TEAM OSA from Onslow St Audrey’s in Hatfield not only won in the South of England but were also announced as the UK winning team.

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Knebworth community group takes ‘incredibly positive step’ towards buying village pub

The Save Our Station Pub campaign group is hoping to buy the community asset.

Hatfield pupils win national design competition

The winning team from Onslow St Audrey's. Picture supplied by Young Enterprise

Green Lanes take the crown in the Hatfield schools’ netball tournament

Green Lanes A at the annual Hatfield primary schools' netball tournament. Picture: REBECCA HANNAN

Dragon Zog comes flying into St Albans theatre

The cast of ZOG. Picture: Helen Maybanks.

Saracens Mavericks suffer shock defeat at London Pulse in race for the play-offs

Saracens Mavericks director of netball Kat Ratnapala. Picture: MARK PRITCHARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists