Lamborghini, John Lewis and Roche exhibit at careers fair for Welwyn Hatfield students
PUBLISHED: 17:40 30 October 2019
Archant
Welwyn Hatfield students toured a careers fair earlier this month with Lamborghini, John Lewis and Roche exhibiting.
The careers fair - organised by WHBC, the Careers and Enterprise Company, and Roche Products Ltd - took place at Roche headquarters in Welwyn Garden City on October 11.
Cllr Bernard Sarson, executive member for regeneration, economic development and partnerships, said the council is committed to employment and learning opportunities for people starting out their careers.
He said: "I hope that all of the students who attended left feeling confident about their aspirations, and that speaking to businesses will encourage them to pursue their full potential."
Year 11 students from Monks Walk, Bishop's Hatfield, Chancellors, Onslow St Audrey's, Stanborough, Ridgeway, Lakeside and Knightsfield attended, along with Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps and High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley.