Welwyn Garden City school awarded for supporting young carers

A primary and nursery school in Welwyn Garden City has won an award for supporting pupils who are young carers.

Commonswood Primary and Nursery School received a bronze award for its work ensuring young carers do not miss out on an education.

The award was presented as part of the Young Carers in Schools programme, which helps schools improve outcomes for young carers.

Young carers staff lead Nicola Scratchard said: "At Commonswood School we are proud to recognise and support our amazing young carers."

A young carer at the school, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Talking to adults in school about being a young carer has really helped as they can comfort me and help me sort out problems that I may have.

"I have also had time to play at my after-school club and 'drop-in' sessions druing school time, and I have a time to do my homework in a quiet space."