Ofsted report a ‘triumph’ for Welwyn Garden City academy

There were plenty of smiles at Waterside after their good Ofsted rating. - Credit: Waterside Academy

A Welwyn Garden City academy’s Ofsted report has been hailed as a ‘triumph’ by its headteacher, following an inspection early this year.

Waterside Academy was rated ‘good’ following Ofsted’s visit in June this year, their first to the school in six years and since it became an academy.

Headteacher Toby Mills-Bishop, who took over the role back in 2018, hailed the rating as a ‘triumph’ for the school and local community.

“This report is a triumph for our wonderful community and testament to the hard work that has gone into the school over many years,” he said.

“We are so pleased that the hard work and dedication of our wonderful team, and our fantastic pupils, has been recognised in this very positive report.

“Waterside is a fantastic place to learn and a very welcoming community, we are really pleased that the good work of the school has been officially recognised in this positive report.

“The school is delighted with the result and looks forward to continuing to build on this achievement working with all those who form part of the school community.”

As well as an overall rating of ‘good’, Waterside received the same rating in the five key areas Ofsted inspects - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision and leadership and management.

The inspectors noted that: “Pupils work well together and behave well.

“They try hard and persist when things are difficult. This is because teachers have helped them to work well independently.”

Further praise was also given regarding the behaviour of the children, as a result of the high expectations staff at Waterside set for them.

“They learn in a calm, orderly environment where relationships are valued and respectful.”

The inspector also noted the enjoyment children get from going to the school, adding: “Pupils enjoy being at school and treasure the friendships they make.”

The Ofsted report for Waterside Academy can be found in full on the school’s website, at www.waterside.herts.sch.uk/home.