Face coverings will be required at Uni of Herts for students and staff

Free face coverings will be given to University of Hertfordshire students in September as the institution will require them in enclosed public spaces.

Lecture rooms, seminar, tutorial and lab rooms will be among the places wheres it is not possible to maintain a distance of two metres from other people, which will mean coverings are required.

The measure is part of the Hatfield University’s plans to safely return to campus in September and a reusable and washable face covering will be given when students and staff arrive on campus, along with over 1,000 face visors for academic staff and medical PPE for areas where essential work requires it.

Deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Hertfordshire, Matthew Weait, said: “Wearing a face covering has become part of our daily lives, in the shops and on public transport. We have a shared responsibility for the safety of ourselves and each other, and providing face coverings on campus is one of the measures that will help us to do this.

“Along with enhanced cleaning regimes, increased signage and many other measures, these coverings will ensure we keep our community as safe as possible. We are taking this step to reassure and protect our students and staff on their return to campus in September.”

Uni of Herts has already said they wish to have in-person teaching back up when they return after they announced a move to online teaching on March 13 before lockdown was enacted.

Sharon Harrison-Barker, the university’s secretary and registrar, said in May: “The University of Hertfordshire intends to be open for the start of term in September 2020 and we look forward to welcoming both returning and new students to campus.

“The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern and we will be working hard to ensure there are enhanced hygiene measures in place and adaptations of space to ensure any necessary physical distancing can be complied with.

“We are proud of our TEF Gold-rated teaching and we will deliver a high-quality blend of lectures online using our established online learning platform, with smaller group teaching being delivered face-to-face.

“The university will also provide access to a wider range of on-campus wellbeing and careers support, which we know are vital for students’ success and future careers.”