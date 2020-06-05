Advanced search

Audio diaries at Uni Of Herts capture coronavirus lockdown history in the making

PUBLISHED: 15:53 07 June 2020

Volunteers have also submitted photographs they have taken that highlight aspects of live lived in the shadow of Covid-19. Picture: UoH

Volunteers have also submitted photographs they have taken that highlight aspects of live lived in the shadow of Covid-19. Picture: UoH

Archant

A team at the University of Hertfordshire is working on a project to capture history in the making.

The Oral History Team, comprised of staff, students and community members at the Hatfield-based university, recognised that changes brought to peoples’ lives as a result of the pandemic would be historically significant and began their recordings on March 20, just before the government announced lockdown.

Dr Eureka Henrich, Oral History Project team coordinator and lecturer in History at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “There was a feeling among the group that we needed to capture this moment of history as it happened and it has been fascinating to uncover differing attitudes as the team adapt to unique and changing circumstances.

You may also want to watch:

“Oral accounts have the advantage of producing unfiltered, more expressive accounts that lend themselves to historical storytelling and will allow people looking back at this period a glimpse into how people felt at the time.”

Anne Murphy, Dean of the School of Humanities, said: “This is an act of preservation of real historical significance. We will all want to look back on this period to understand how people felt and how they thought during this challenging time.

“I’m fascinated to see what comes out of the project as it evolves and how it will be used by future historians of the period.”

Senior research fellow Andrew Green also leads the team of 12, which includes volunteers from around the country.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most read stories

Updated Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Updated Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Audio diaries at Uni Of Herts capture coronavirus lockdown history in the making

Volunteers have also submitted photographs they have taken that highlight aspects of live lived in the shadow of Covid-19. Picture: UoH

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

D-Day anniversary: Museum’s look at glider that played its part in the D-Day landings

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum's Horsa Glider fuselage and nose sections. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Potters Bar seven-year-old walks thousands of steps to help hospice children ‘who aren’t as lucky’

Eden. Picture: Tanya Rabin

Welham Green artist raises over £6,000 for NHS

Images made for NHS staff by Lorna Johnson. Picture: Lorna Johnson
Drive 24