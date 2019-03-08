Free law clinic opens at Herts Uni in Hatfield

A free law clinic opened at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield on Thursday.

The new pro-bono legal advice service will be based at the University's De Havilland campus.

A team of University of Hertfordshire Student Advisers, under the supervision of qualified lawyers, will provide free, professional advice on family law, employment law, intellectual property and commercial law and powers of attorney.

Diana Kirsch, director of pro bono at the University of Hertfordshire, said: "The University's Law Clinic will provide a much-needed service to the local community in Hertfordshire following the cuts to legal aid in 2012 for issues relating to family law, particularly for families on lower incomes."

To book an appointment email probono@herts.ac.uk or call 01707 284115.

For more information go to: herts.ac.uk/study/schools-of-study/law/hertfordshire-law-clinic.