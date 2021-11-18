The new home for the School of Physics, Engineering and Computer Science (SPECS) will be completed by 2024. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire

The construction of a multi-million pound, five-storey building will soon begin on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane campus in Hatfield.

Set to be the largest single building at the University, the new development will provide an eco-friendly home for the School of Physics, Engineering and Computer Science (SPECS). The construction is planned to be finished by 2024.

Extending beyond 15,000m2, the multi-purpose building will provide facilities for staff, students and business including large Conceive-Design-Implement-Operate (CDIO) spaces, workshops and laboratories as well as flexible teaching and learning environments.

Modern methods of construction and off-site manufacturing will be utilised to deliver high-quality sustainable solutions as the building aims for a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ sustainability rating as part of the University’s Climate Vision goals. This will include delivering on water reduction, biodiversity, carbon management and air quality commitments.

Professor Quintin McKellar CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire said: “I am really excited by the building’s potential to create stronger and more supportive academic communities and modern, sustainable working environments that mirror our students’ future workplaces.”