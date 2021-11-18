News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Education

Multi-million pound University of Hertfordshire development gets green light

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:47 PM November 18, 2021
CGI image of University of Hertfordshire's new building for science, captured at night.

The new home for the School of Physics, Engineering and Computer Science (SPECS) will be completed by 2024. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire

The construction of a multi-million pound, five-storey building will soon begin on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane campus in Hatfield. 

Set to be the largest single building at the University, the new development will provide an eco-friendly home for the School of Physics, Engineering and Computer Science (SPECS). The construction is planned to be finished by 2024.

Extending beyond 15,000m2, the multi-purpose building will provide facilities for staff, students and business including large Conceive-Design-Implement-Operate (CDIO) spaces, workshops and laboratories as well as flexible teaching and learning environments.

Modern methods of construction and off-site manufacturing will be utilised to deliver high-quality sustainable solutions as the building aims for a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ sustainability rating as part of the University’s Climate Vision goals. This will include delivering on water reduction, biodiversity, carbon management and air quality commitments. 

Professor Quintin McKellar CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire said: “I am really excited by the building’s potential to create stronger and more supportive academic communities and modern, sustainable working environments that mirror our students’ future workplaces.” 

University of Hertfordshire
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary has denounced the scenes which led to the abandonment at Bedford Town.

Football

Potters Bar Town match at Bedford Town abandoned after 'distasteful' scenes

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Vincent van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh and his 100-mile walk to Welwyn

Dan Mountney

person
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
British folk and pop singer Donovan, who is to appear at the Newport Folk Festival in America.

7 top musicians you might not have known were from our area

Dan Mountney

person