18 students and one staff member self-isolating after COVID-19 positive test at Uni of Herts

Coronavirus cases are now 18 students and one staff member at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA Archant

Eighteen students and one staff member at the University of Herts have tested positive for COVID-19, the WHT can reveal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All are active cases according to the Hatfield-based institution, who said those affected are self-isolating and being supported by the university.

Dr Mairi Watson, pro-vice chancellor for education and student experience, has already told the WHT that they have not ruled out trapping a mass of students – as has been done in other areas of the UK – and revealed its outbreak plan is changing in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But although there are over 20,000 students at the uni, many are having lessons online and few in-person classes, so the risk of transmission remains low.

There are 92 cases in Welwyn Hatfield per 100,000 people in the last week (October 17) but Hatfield North and West, where the uni is located, had a rate of just 62.9 per 100,000.

While Welham Green, Welwyn and Hatfield Garden Village, Potters Bar Furzefield, Parkfield, Northaw and Cuffley and Hatfield East all had rates exceeding 100, all Welwyn Garden City areas have rates less than 100 per 100,000.

The government’s rates for smaller areas are expressed per 100,000 population and are calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

Today, the East of England had 260 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 21 on ventilation, and 8 deaths.