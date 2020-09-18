Universities minister attempts to reassure Hatfield community ahead of Uni of Herts restarting

Universities minister Michelle Donelan is warning the University of Hertfordshire before students go back about Coronavirus spread. Picture: DoE/UoH Archant

The universities minister hopes to reassure the people of Hatfield as the University of Hertfordshire restarts its academic term.

Michelle Donelan also warned students about acting responsibility ahead of going back this September.

Ms Donelan said: “This is a challenging time for us all, and I recognise that some residents in university towns and cities such as Hatfield may feel nervous ahead of the start of the academic term.

“But I want to reassure the people of Hatfield that every effort is being made by the government and universities to ensure that students return to campus as safely and sensibly as possible.

“We have already seen a mammoth effort from universities with a host of protective measures being put in place, such as limiting travel into campus, staggering class times over extended days, and reinforcing hand hygiene, to keep students and local residents as safe as we can during this time.

“But I have been clear that health advice only works if we all follow it and I am urging students, just like the wider public, to do their bit and act responsibly. I have faith in students that they will follow the guidance and by doing so protect their family, friends and local communities, and ensure campuses can remain open.”

The University of Herts is requiring students to wear face coverings in most areas and has in person and home learning available.