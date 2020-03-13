University of Hertfordshire cancels classes following coronavirus case

The University of Hertfordshire is to cancel all in-person teaching following the news that a student had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The university will move to online learning only from March 23, with a reading week next week to allow lectures to prepare for the change, untill after the Easter break.

The change follows advice from the Director of Public Health from Hertfordshire County Council.

Students will be able to access online learning through their StudyNet system, and lectures will be adapted to ensure minimal disruption to teaching.

Sharon Harrison-Barker, secretary and registrar at the University of Hertfordshire, said: 'Due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, we have today made several decisions in relation to learning and teaching at the University, events and open days.

'From Monday March 16, the University has implemented a reading week and will move to online learning for all students from March 23 until further notice. We will continue to reassess based on the most up-to-date information. We ask that students do not attend sessions on campus, including lectures and seminars, and instead access their studies using our online learning platform and that staff wherever possible work from home.'

'Lecturers will adapt sessions as necessary to ensure students continue to receive high standards of learning. Our campus will remain open and we will continue to provide services for students including those living in University accommodation. Some services will be scaled back, such as food, drink and recreational activities, including those offered by the Students' Union.

'We have also taken the decision to cancel all non-essential events until the end of April, including our Open Day on Saturday March 14 and Offer Holder Day on April 4.

'We apologise to students for the disruption to their usual learning environment. We take the health and safety of our students, staff, and community very seriously, and this is always our highest priority. We all have a role to play in keeping ourselves and each other safe and well, and we will continue to offer the high-quality teaching, learning and experience for all students and staff.

'This is not the first challenge we have faced as a University, and there is no doubt that it will be our last. In our long history we have seen various closures and crises and we have always worked together as a community and supported each other through difficult times. This is no exception.'