Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lecturer and trans woman at Herts Uni condemns professor's letter as "transphobic"

PUBLISHED: 17:08 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 21 June 2019

Gay pride flag. Picture: Pixabay.

Gay pride flag. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

A University of Hertfordshire lecturer and trans woman has joined other UK academics in condemning remarks made by a professor at another university as "transphobic".

Dr Ashley Spindler. a researcher at the centre for Astrophysics Research at Herts Uni, signed the letter in response to views expressed by University of Sussex Professor Kathleen Stock in the Sunday Times.

Prof Stock penned a letter to the newspaper, last week, alleging that the relationship between trans charity Stonewall UK and UK Universities was "threatening academic freedom".

She also said that academics want to question Stonewall's belief that "female-attracted trans women with penises are 'lesbians'."

In a response letter - signed by academics up and down the country - it is argued that 'free speech' by colleagues is welcomed.

"But until all LGBTQIA+ people can live, work and learn in our universities without fear or intimidation," the letter said. "It is vital that we stand up and say that we support the rights of trans and other gender-diverse people to be who they are."

Dr Spindler, in signing the letter with other Herts Uni colleagues, said Prof Stock's remarks were "transphobic."

You may also want to watch:

"The co-signatories represent a minority voice in academia, as shown by the fact that she only found 30 people to sign her letter to the Sunday Times, while response letters have registered thousands of signatures," she said.

"As a trans woman and an academic researcher, I emphatically disagree with the [first] letter."

Her colleague at the Human Geography department, Dr Adam Barker, said he was "horrified" by Prof Stock's letter.

"The rampant transphobia in higher education is not likely more or less than in society as a whole, but scholars have a duty of care to our students," Dr Barker said.

"The University of Hertfordshire has taken positive steps [...] and there has been a move to establish gender neutral bathrooms around campus."

Dr Spindler added that during the short time she has worked at Hertfordshire, more than nine months, she has not had "issues as a queer person."".

"I think that equality, diversity and inclusion policies and training are strengthening academia," she added.

Over 10 Uni of Herts lecturers have joined over 6,000 academics in signing the response letter.

Topic Tags:

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Updated Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Lecturer and trans woman at Herts Uni condemns professor’s letter as “transphobic”

Gay pride flag. Picture: Pixabay.

Ladies shine at Welwyn with victory in National Top Club while clubs dodge rain clouds

Welwyn Garden City Bowls Club's women advanced in the National Top Club competition with victory at North Mymms.

Dad says son was robbed at knifepoint in Welwyn Garden City park

The incident took place at Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

More than 1,000 Welwyn Hatfield residents are at risk of going blind due to glaucoma

This is what people with glaucoma see. Picture: Specsavers.

Welwyn Hatfield politicians fight to stop partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists