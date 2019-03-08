Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

University of Hertfordshire's history department set to be cut by 25 per cent

PUBLISHED: 17:35 26 June 2019

The University of Herts

The University of Herts

Archant

Academic job losses are expected at the University of Hertfordshire.

Plans to cut the Hatfield-based university's history department by 25 per cent this summer were announced yesterday by Universities & College Union Hertfordshire's Twitter.

The UCH Twitter account stated: "On 20 June management informed staff that a plan had been approved to cut 25 per cent of academic staff in history @UniofHerts through enforced redundancies. All 12 members of the history group were at risk."

A spokesperson for the University of Hertfordshire said: "The school of humanities is currently in consultation with staff in relation to a review of history positions within the school. The university is committed to retaining employees wherever possible and we are in discussion with trade union colleagues to ensure the process is fair and transparent."

UCU Hertfordshire also tweeted: "The case was presented on the basis of undergraduate staff-student ratios (2015-18), undergraduate tuition income per full-time equivalent staff, and increased pension costs. They plan to make rapid cuts to history to fund new staff appointments in other subject areas.

You may also want to watch:

"Management has not taken into account a 15 per cent drop in history staff numbers in the past year due to retirement and through staff taking on roles in management, the significant research income generated by the group, or the impact on/of postgraduate programmes."

The history course at the university is currently ranked 18th in the Guardian's leagues tables, having risen from 70th two years ago.

UCH branch manager for the University of Hertfordshire, John Berry, said: "The announcment was out of the blue and for no reason that we can discern.

"The history department is one of the most successful, highly recognised and accomplished in the country.

"The university says it's not a cost cutting exercise, but we dispute that - we can't see a justification.

"We are calling on the vice chancellor and senior staff to rethink their very careless strategy, and our members to think very carefully about what action we may have to take to persuade the university of the strength of our feeling."

With regards to future action, Mr Berry added: "we're still in the early stages."

Newsletter Sign Up

Welwyn Hatfield Times weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

£100k Welwyn Garden City play area upgrade officially unveiled

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tributes paid to beloved dance school founder Carol Allen

Much-loved dance teacher Carol Allen, pictured in the centre at one of the school's shows, died on June 8 at the age of 84. Picture: Alan High Photography

Hatfield man sentenced to 14 months for stabbing man in arm

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield stabbing: Two people in custody

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hatfield on Sunday. Picture: Adam Law

Police near Potters Bar catch over 70 cars taking no notice of red light

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards

Most Read

£100k Welwyn Garden City play area upgrade officially unveiled

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tributes paid to beloved dance school founder Carol Allen

Much-loved dance teacher Carol Allen, pictured in the centre at one of the school's shows, died on June 8 at the age of 84. Picture: Alan High Photography

Hatfield man sentenced to 14 months for stabbing man in arm

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield stabbing: Two people in custody

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hatfield on Sunday. Picture: Adam Law

Police near Potters Bar catch over 70 cars taking no notice of red light

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

University of Hertfordshire’s history department set to be cut by 25 per cent

The University of Herts

Over 500 jobs at Bathstore under threat - including Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin and St Albans

531 Bathstore jobs are at risk. Picture: Pixabay.

CCTV appeal after Welwyn Garden City theft?

CCTV photo of woman, who might be able to help Police with theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: CCTV

Police near Potters Bar catch over 70 cars taking no notice of red light

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google.

How £80,000 Potters Bar railway station compensation could be spent

Potters Bar station. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists