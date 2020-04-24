Stranded Hatfield student returns to Peru

Victor Andres with his mum Maria. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A Peruvian teenager has returned home but does not know if he will take up his studies again at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire.

Student Victor-Andres Zejara’s mother Maria – a lawyer – is glad to have her 18-year-old son back in Lima, even if he has to stay under quarantine until April 30.

Peru is also on lockdown and has had over 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nearly 7,000 recoveries and more than 500 deaths.

Maria – who has another son Juan Diego, 14 – said she is not yet certain if she will send Victor-Andres back to the university again. “I had reserved another room for him and in June we have to pay for the next academic year. I hope they organise some online classes for international students,” she said,

The Peruvian Embassy in London said they have repatriated almost 190 Peruvians stranded in the UK due to the measures applied by the government to tackle COVID-19.

