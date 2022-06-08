UH Racing celebrates 25 years of student racing by revealing most innovative car to date

UH Racing, the university’s record-breaking Formula Student team, have unveiled their new electric car for 2022 competition. - Credit: University of Hertfordshire

The University of Herts is celebrating 25 years of Formula Student racing by revealing their most innovative car to date.

While celebrating, UH Racing, the university’s record-breaking Formula Student team, have unveiled their new electric car for 2022 competition.

UH Racing was founded by students in 1997 and is one of the UK’s most successful Formula Student Teams, regularly competing on an international stage and has become a leader in innovative automotive design.

It took part in the first ever Formula Student competition in 1998, and a quarter of a century later, the team is making a post-pandemic comeback with their third ever electric car - their first in 10 years.

Previously, UH Racing pioneered the use of low carbon fuel by creating the world’s first hydrogen-powered race car in 2007, and competing with the first electric Formula Student car in 2009.

The team are confident that this year’s design will offer the best racing package to date. UH25 is their first ever all-wheel drive vehicle and has been designed with regenerative braking capabilities, as well as torque vectoring system which can be adjusted to the team’s requirements.

The car’s high voltage system powers four in-hub motors, bringing it in line with the most sophisticated electric vehicle systems in the market.

Team leader, Kieret Ubha, a fourth year MEng in Automotive Engineering with Motorsport, said: “We felt that this was the right time to once again take the step to an electric powertrain. It will provide us with an efficient and powerful package, without compromising on the solid foundations that has made UH Racing so successful.

“Every Formula Student car build comes with its own issues, and this year has been no different – despite having significant design continuation from last year, lots of creases have had to be ironed out! But this has only served to improve the team as engineers and I’ve seen a remarkable growth in many of them."

The team will compete at the 2022 Formula Student event next month at Silverstone from Wednesday, July 6 to Sunday, July 10.

They will be racing more than 75 teams from all over the world and will take part in design and business events and competitions.

For more information, visit the UH Racing website. To find out more about studying Automotive Engineering at Herts, visit the course pages.