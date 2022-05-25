News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Education

Uni of Herts welcomes government initiative and introduces measures to tackle spiking

Author Picture Icon

Gopika Madhu

Published: 1:10 PM May 25, 2022
The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni. - Credit: Archant

The University of Hertfordshire is teaming up with the Department of Education and the Home Office to tackle drink spiking and other attacks on students. 

Universities, police and experts are joining forces as part of a wider government initiative to tackle violent and sexual crimes and strengthen victims’ rights. 

Universities minister Michelle Donelan has convened a group bringing together vice-chancellors, senior police, campaigners and victims to create plans for practical action to help keep students safe, reporting back before the start of the autumn term. 

It comes after a campaign to end the use of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) by universities in order to silence victims of sexual harassment, abuse, and bullying. More than 50 universities have signed a pledge committing to end their use. 

The Government has already taken action to reclassify GHB and closely related substances, which have been used for drink spiking, and will work with law enforcement and local authorities to look at further action to tackle these crimes, as well as taking into consideration the case for a specific criminal offence for spiking. 

After a personal experience with a victim of spiking, Michelle Donelan will ask every university to introduce a policy on tackling spiking by the end of the year to make sure victims are recognised and supported.  

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Students’ Union explained what they have done locally: “We have introduced a number of enhanced measures to ensure the safety of students and their guests in our event spaces. These include increased searches of those coming into the venues, CCTV cameras covering all areas of our nightclub building and extensive training for bar and security staff, including Active Bystander and 'Ask for Angela' training.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Council confirms first monkeypox case in Hertfordshire
  2. 2 TfL removes over 100 London buses after EV blaze in Potters Bar
  3. 3 Toyota drove ‘erratically’ during suspected drug-fuelled trip in Hatfield
  1. 4 See inside this rumoured prison conversion in Welwyn village
  2. 5 Fifteen-year-old boy hospitalised after reported stabbing in Hatfield
  3. 6 The Crossrail connections to Hertfordshire which were never built
  4. 7 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  5. 8 96-year-old WGC woman remembers the Queen's Coronation ahead of Platinum Jubilee
  6. 9 Mother and daughter from WGC team up to offer food packages to struggling locals
  7. 10 Six buses damaged at Potters Bar Bus Garage after 'significant' blaze

“We also work closely in partnership with Hertfordshire Constabulary to ensure we are up to date with crime prevention and we brief our staff accordingly. The safety of students and staff is our absolute priority and we welcome the news of a working group from the Department for Education and Home Office to tackle the issue of spiking.”

University of Hertfordshire
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Police are looking for Colin Greatorex, aged 25, from Nottingham, and would like to speak to him

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Nottingham man wanted in connection with Welwyn Garden City offences

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A fire service spokesperson said "multiple" callers reported this blaze near the A1(M) at Welham Green

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews receive 'multiple' 999 calls amid large blaze at Welham Green

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Robert Robinson of WGC.

Remembering WGC stalwart Robert Robinson

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon