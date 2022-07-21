UH receives above average feedback in the National Student Survey

The University of Hertfordshire has achieved above the sector average for Student Voice for the fifth-year running in the latest National Student Survey results.

According to the results, 69.81 per cent of those taking part believed their thoughts, views and opinions were being heard and actioned by the university.

The solo figures released on Wednesday, July 6, also unveiled high scores for assessment and feedback at 70.18 per cent and academic support at 74.21 per cent - with students noting staff’s fairness and helpful, timely feedback.

The university also scored over the sector average for learning opportunities at 79.41 per cent, with students reporting that courses provide opportunities to apply what they are learning each term at the university.

Many subjects received excellent satisfaction scores with a number of areas reporting scores of 95 per cent and above for overall student satisfaction, including pharmacology, business economics and photography.

The university as a whole achieved a student satisfaction result of 75.57 per cent, a rise from last year’s result of 74.14 per cent.

Dr Mairi Watson, pro-vice chancellor education and student experience, said: “I am delighted to see that the University has performed above the national average in many areas in this year’s NSS.

"The results truly reflect the university’s continued work to engage with students as partners in teaching and learning and to create a two-way dialogue between staff and students. We have created a fantastic community here at Herts.

“This year I am particularly proud of improvements seen in new areas of the survey including assessment and feedback and academic support.

"These results are testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment shown by our staff to ensure students excel and receive the direction they need to achieve their full potential at our institution.”

Rhiannon Ellis, president of the Hertfordshire Students’ Union, added: “Thank you so much to every student that took part and completed the National Student Survey this year.

"I am really pleased to see that at Herts the student voice scores are above sector average for the fifth year running as we work so closely with the university to ensure student voices are heard and acted on.”