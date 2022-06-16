Herts Uni jumps 12 places in league table

The University of Hertfordshire has leaped 12 places in the 2023 Complete University Guide league table.

It now sits at 68th in the country and becomes the third highest riser in the east of England this year.

The university also ranks in the top five in the UK in the subjects table and is second in the east of England for paramedic science, which is a huge jump of 22 places.

UH is the first university in the country to offer paramedic science degrees, reflecting on their long history of high-quality teaching and industry partnerships, and leading to a 100 per cent rating for graduate prospects for the paramedics they train.

The university is fifth in the east of England in five subject areas, and second only to the University of Cambridge in five further subjects, with particularly strong ratings across engineering.

The Complete University Guide compares over 130 UK universities and 74 subjects, ranked by 10 quality measures important to students, as well as student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, entry standards, the student/staff ratio, spending on services and facilities, completion rates and graduate job prospects.

The new guide recognizes the university’s continued investment in facilities - remaining in the top 10 per cent nationally for facilities spend - including significant campus developments as well as careers, health and counselling services.

As reflected by the recent REF results - it also showcases improvements in student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects, which builds on the university’s reputation for creating work-ready graduates.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Quintin McKellar said: “I am delighted to see such a significant jump up the rankings this year, which is testament to the continued hard work and commitment of our staff and the Students’ Union.

“We are continuing to cement our reputation for top-class teaching, facilities and business partnerships, which provide students with the skills, knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit that employers are looking for – so they can go on to forge successful careers and make change in their chosen field”.

For the full results, visit the thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk/league-tables/rankings