New creative writing club launching in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: The Writing Den
Do your children not enjoy writing? Change their minds by signing them up to a new creative writing club launching in Welwyn Garden City this autumn.
The Writing Den will be hosting after-school workshops on Wednesdays starting November 2 at the Quaker Meeting House.
These will be from 4.15-5pm for youngsters aged six to eight and from 5.15-6pm for children between of nine and 12.
The workshops will be run by a qualified teacher and children’s writer and will nurture creativity, develop confidence and engage their imagination.
The club will also be hosting a Harry Potter themed workshop in WGC to give a little taster and attendees who sign up for the weekly workshops will receive a 50 per cent discount code for the half-term Potter event.
The Harry Potter workshop will take place on Monday October 24 from 9.30 -11.30am for £20 for children aged six to 12.
Tracy Bullock, who runs the workshops said: ““Parents often contact me because their child is reluctant to write. I want to change that. At The Writing Den the emphasis is on giving children freedom to play with language, to develop their confidence and nurture their unique writing voice.”
Workshops are also run at The Mill House in Hertford and Seth Ward Community Centre in Buntingford and their new venue in Welwyn Garden City.
Tracy believes encouraging children to enjoy books is important. “Reading inspires writing. Both activities engage children’s imaginations, develop empathy and provide a safe form of self-expression. Through fun games and activities, I encourage children to become confident putting pen to paper. Our motto is be bold, go wild with a pen,” she added.
Mum Andreea Nicoll, who has already signed her daughter up for the workshops, said: “My daughter was never a keen writer, but that changed when she started The Writing Den. I’m not sure what kind of magic you do, but she is always so excited to come to the workshops and then does not stop writing until bedtime.”
To find out more and sign up for the workshops, visit thewritingden.org or email Tracy at: tracy@thefairytalemum.com