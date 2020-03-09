Find out more about teacher training at Hatfield event

'Get Into Teaching Campaign Train To Teach' event held in the Great Hall at the University of Birmingham. Picture: Adam Fradgley Exposure Photography

A free teacher training event will take place in Hatfield tomorrow - open to everyone who wants to help 'shape lives' by getting into the profession.

To fund training, you could receive a £26,000 tax-free bursary - and newly-qualified teachers start on a minimum starting salary of £24,000 to £30,000.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: "It's a wonderful feeling knowing every lesson shapes a life.

"As well as the immense satisfaction of witnessing students learn and knowing you are influencing the next generation, teaching enables you to tap into your talents and passion for your subject.

"It also offers some very competitive financial rewards and long-term prospects.

"Anyone who feels they have the passion and potential to teach should come along to this event in Hatfield.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the benefits and rewards of teaching can visit the Train to Teach event at the University of Hertfordshire, College Lane campus, Hatfield, AL10 9AB on Tuesday 10 March from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Applications for teacher training start in September 2020 and are now open. For more see getintoteaching.education.gov.uk, or call the Get Into Teaching Line on 0800 389 2500.